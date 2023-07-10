John Paddock announces retirement, Alan Millar to take over as Pats' general manager
The Regina Pats announced a major shakeup to its hockey operations department on Monday, with John Paddock announcing that he will be retiring after nine seasons with the team and 39 seasons split between professional and junior hockey.
“Nine years, it seems less than that. This is my longest stop and a lot has happened here personally and job-wise. It’s been a great nine years, it’s been a great time, it’s a wonderful place. I have wonderful people who have supported me and enjoyed my time here, so thank you,” Paddock said during a news conference on Monday.
Chief Executive Officer, Gord Pritchard, followed Paddock by thanking him for everything he has done for the organization over the last nine years.
“He’s had an immeasurable impact on so many of us including players, staff, and the community. This is no doubt an emotional day for John, Lori, [John’s wife], and his family, and all of us,” Pritchard said.
Former Moose Jaw Warriors general manager Alan Millar will take over as the team’s vice president of hockey operations and general manager.
“Al has 36 years of experience working in hockey. He has a proven track record of building winning teams, drafting and developing players. We of course saw this firsthand when he was in Moose Jaw and the teams he had there,” Pritchard said.
“If anyone’s interested in 10 years of Warriors memorabilia give me a call,” Millar joked as he took to the podium on Monday. “The process has been nothing but outstanding, nothing but first class and through the process has made me realize what an exciting opportunity it was to join this historic and traditional franchise.”
“Millar began his front-office career with the Toronto Maple Leafs AHL affiliate, the Newmarket Saints. He then spent two years as the assistant GM of the OHL’s Guelph Storm, before joining the Calgary Flames AHL affiliate, the Saint John Flames from 1993-97 as director of operation,” the Pats said in a release.
Most recently Millar served as director of player personnel within Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence, where he selected the rosters and managed Canada’s National U18 teams and National Junior teams, from 2021-2023. Due to the timing of the job, Millar will fulfill this role at next month’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup in the Czech Republic and Slovakia before returning to Regina to take on his new position fully.
Paddock, who joined the franchise in 2014, leaves the Pats as the franchise’s second-most-winningest coach with 209 regular-season victories.
He also helped lead the Pats to the Western Hockey League (WHL) final in 2017 and the Memorial Cup final in 2018.
Paddock was also named the WHL’s coach of the year in 2015 and 2017 and was named the league’s executive of the year in 2017.
“I believe there were more highs than lows overall and just to touch on a couple. There was a Colby Williams highlight for us first year in Brandon and last game in overtime. He missed about two shifts all game. Second year I remember beating the number one seed, the Lethbridge hockey team. All the owners coming down afterward and they were signing the song,” Paddock shared.
“Year three regular-season high, that we think would’ve been a lot more if we hadn’t had to play so much without Adam Brooks. Fourth-year hosting and losing in the Memorial Cup final game was a great experience. We paid a price for that that only could’ve been overcome if we actually won that game. The epic battles in our division especially with Al’s team down the road here.”
“To see the rink full again this past season, the excitement the team brought and of course what 98 did for the city, team and the entire league was a high that was pretty hard to describe this year,” added Paddock, referring to captain and first overall pick in the NHL Draft, Connor Bedard.
Bedard took to his Instagram Monday posting about Paddock’s retirement saying, “Legend. What a career.”
Another former Regina Pats captain who had the chance to play under Paddock was Colby Williams.
“I had John when I was a 19-year-old and 20-year-old. To be honest him and Dave Struch and Brad [Herauf] kind of turned my career around. I thought about not playing that year and it turned out my 19-year-old year started my whole career and I’m still playing to this day. So I really appreciate the relationship I have with John. Even now you know, I just met him for dinner the other night,” Williams said.
“He was one of the first coaches that would bring guys into the room just to talk and see how they were doing. We’d have a leadership group and we got to make decisions. I never had that before in junior hockey, it’s a little more prevalent in pro. I really appreciated that,” Williams added.
Before Bedard took over as captain of the Pats, Logan Nijhoff was at the helm.
“I’ve said it before, he’s definitely the most influential person in my career. Coming in as a young guy, he really made me feel at home,” Nijhoff said. “For those people that don’t know John he kind of seems sometimes like he could be grumpy, doesn’t smile much, but he’s one of the most genuine men I’ve ever met.”
Paddock is not saying goodbye to the hockey world completely just yet, the Pats said he will be a senior advisor for them moving forward.
A new head coach for the team was not announced on Monday but the Pats said they would provide more updates as early as later this week about its hockey operations department.
