Jury finds Dillon Whitehawk guilty on two first-degree murder charges

Dillon Whitehawk has been found guilty on two first-degree murder charges by a Regina jury.

Whitehawk, 27, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the separate shooting deaths of Jordan Denton and Keenan Toto in 2019.

Denton died Nov. 9, 2019 on the 800 block of Robinson Street. Toto was killed three weeks later on Dec. 1, 2019 on the 1200 block of Queen Street.

Jury deliberations began on Friday after closing arguments and a verdict was reached Saturday morning.

The jury had the choice to find Whitehawk guilty or not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter based on the evidence they were presented.

All 12 jurors decided unanimously to convict Whitehawk on both counts.

Whitehawk pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Court has been adjourned until May 13. Sentencing will proceed at a later date according to the court.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…