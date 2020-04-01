REGINA -- Medical experts are still trying to answer this question.

There are reports of people in Japan, China and South Korea who had the virus, recovered, and eventually testing negative for it, only to test positive a short time later. Scientists in those countries are trying to determine if those were testing errors or if those people caught it a second time. One family physician told CTV News that it was too early to tell if the body can develop a long lasting immunity to it because viruses have a tendancy to morph and change. In fact, they don’t yet know if people develop an immunity to it, like is usually the case with other virus strains, like the flu.

For now, it’s best to follow your doctor’s orders. Social distance and frequent hand washing are good ideas, too.