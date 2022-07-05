JustCurious Does Saskatchewan have an official fish?

Saskatchewan’s official fish is the walleye. In 2005, Saskatchewan Environment held a provincial fish emblem contest. Around 10,000 entries were received at that time and walleye was the overwhelming choice.

On January 4th, 2005, a walleye measuring 36.5 inches in length and 22.5 inches in girth was pulled from the frozen waters of Tobin Lake, according to the provincial government’s website. That fish weighed in at 18.3 pounds.

A 13.3 pound walleye was caught by a spear fisherman north of Lake Diefenbaker on the South Saskatchewan River and recognized by the International Underwater Spearfishing Association as a record.