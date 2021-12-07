JustCurious How to interpret street signs with the same message, different look

REGINA -

It’s a sign!

Two signs actually - same words with different shapes and colours-which left our viewer Jeremy scratching his head.

Officials with the Ministry of Highways say white signs like the one shown above are regulatory. That means they are based on law and violating them could result in traffic tickets or further legal consequences.

Yellow signs are warning signs, SGI said, quoting the Ministry. They show a change in road condition. Both say signs are there for a reason so if you see one, best to pay attention and always drive with due care and attention.