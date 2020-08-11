REGINA -- The Trafalgar Fountain stands just a short distance from the Legislative Building. Originally, it was a twin but now it stands alone. It was one of a pair designed by Sir. Charles Barry. He was the architect of the British Houses of Parliament. These fountains stood in Trafalgar Square from 1845 to 1939. Canada received Regina’s as a gift which serves as a memorial to Lt. Col. John By who founded “ByTown” which is now Ottawa.

It’s made of red granite from Aberdeen, Scotland. It stands 10 feet tall with two bowls (the lower is 10 feet in diameter, the upper is 5 feet in diameter)