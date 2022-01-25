JustCurious What is winter wheat?

Saskatchewan remains the breadbasket of Canada. According to Statistics Canada, the province accounted for more than 2/5 of Canada’s total field crop acerage with 36.7 million acres. It’s more than Alberta and Manitoba combined.

Our viewer, Sharon, had a farming related question this week. She’s #JustCurious what winter wheat is and how it differs from other varieties.

The Ministry of Agriculture says winter and spring wheat differ in vernalization. Winter varieties won’t flower until they’ve experienced adequately cold temperatures for a sufficient period of time. Winter wheat is planted in the fall and will gemrinate and grow before the Winter sets in. The cold temperatures triggers the growth process in the seed and it remains safely dormant over the cold months, then emerges from the ground in the Spring. If it’s not cold enough for long enough, the ministry says, it won’t produce seed.