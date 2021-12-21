JustCurious Where did the term 'bunnyhug' originate?

Bunnyhug is a particularly Saskatchewan term for hooded sweater. We know that. Our viewer Lindsay was #JustCurious where the term came from. Here’s what we came up with. The bunny hug wasn’t originally a garment at all. It was a scandalous, grinding, hip holding dance from the early 1900’s made popular in the dance halls of the day. According to historians, the term started to appear as early as the 1960s but really caught on in the 1980s. It’s believed to have originated in the Prince Albert or Melfort region. If you go way back in the Eatons catalogue, you can find a hooded sweater, described as a “bunnyhug” in 1959-60. By the 1970s, residents across the province were wearing, or at least knew of, the bunnyhug. It’s now part of the provincial lexicon.