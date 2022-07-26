Advertisement
#JustCurious Why do Canadians pronounce Lieutenant Governor the way we do?
Published Tuesday, July 26, 2022 5:00AM CST
Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty receives the first poppy of 2019 (Supplied: Office of the Lieutenant Governor)
His honour Russ Mirasty was installed as Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant Governor in July of 2019. That’s pronounced LEF-tenant, not LOO-tenant.
Many of you were #JustCurious why we, as Canadians, pronounce that rank the way we do. Here’s how it works.
English linguists say it’s a relic of the country’s British imperial history.
The word itself come sfrom the French language for a military officer who is holding the place of someone with a higher rank. Our L.G. is the representative of the Queen.