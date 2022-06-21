JustCurious Why is the 'temporary' bridge still on Eastgate Drive?

The Eastgate Drive realignment project in East Regina is complete after a couple years of work but a bridge, that was supposed to be temporary, remains.

It had Keith #JustCurious why it is still there.

The City of Regina says once the roadway was opened to traffic once again, the portable bridge was no longer required, so it has been blocked off. The city is now looking for a potential new location for it but haven’t determined one yet.

Once they do find a new home, it will be moved, but for now, it sits. The site will be restored once a new home for the bridge is found.