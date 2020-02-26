REGINA -- By now, you likely know the name David Ayres. The story of a 42-year-old who went from driving the Zamboni to standing tall in the Carolina Hurricanes crease caught national attention. Naturally, it begged the question from our viewers, of what would happen if both Regina Pats goaltenders were knocked out of a game?

Unlike the NHL, the Western Hockey League does not have an emergency goaltender, ready to suit up for either team, if necessary. If both Pats goaltenders were to be unable to play there are two options available to them. The first: If they had a third goaltender, who is on their roster, in the building… they would be allowed to dress and enter the game. It couldn’t be just anybody, they’d have to already have an affiliation to the team. The second choice is to look up and down the bench and figure out which one of their players could stand in the line of fire!

So the unlikely hero for a WHL team, would have to come from the team itself… no Zamboni drivers or going from fan in the seats to starring in goal.