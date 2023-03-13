'Just electric': 10th annual Living Skies Synchronized Skating Competition returns to Regina

Regina’s Cooperators Centre was host to a flurry of music, acrobatic feats and cheers as the 10th annual Living Skies Invitational Synchronized Skating Competition got underway on Sunday.

Roughly 140 skaters from seven clubs across Saskatchewan and Manitoba took part in the day long event in the heart of the Queen City.

The event saw skaters as young as 5-years-old to some with over 20 years of experience compete and show off their skills to hundreds of fans.

The event represented “immeasurable importance” for Saskatchewan’s synchronized skating community according to Lori Dawson, publicity chair for Regina Synchronized Skating Teams.

“A lot of these skating clubs couldn’t have in-person practices even for a period of time. Competitions across the entire prairie provinces during COVID were either cancelled or held virtually,” she said.

“So being able to actually be there, so the kids [could] watch their coaches skate … [it’s] immeasurable, really.”

Youth from Regina Synchronized Skating Teams and Skate Regina took part in the event's opening ceremonies. (Courtesy: Lori Dawson)

Among the competitors were some skaters that had never competed in-person before.

The atmosphere, along with the spectacle, went a long way to impress those who attended.

“A team of 18 adults skating at a high speed, doing those jumps and turns is really quite something … I actually recalled one youth team … they were watching one of the adult teams and all I heard was a collective ‘Whoa!’” Dawson laughed.

Regina Synchronized Skating team Edge prepared for their second competitive skate. (Courtesy: Lori Dawson)

Over 100 medals were given out during the competition.

For Dawson, the priority has turned to making sure the invitational keeps on growing for next year.

“Our committee will be planning, starting pretty much this week, to look at venues and dates for next year to make sure we can have even more teams back,” she said.

“Post-COVID, only bigger and better.”