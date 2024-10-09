Key First Nation Chief faces voter fraud charges

Chief Clinton David Key of The Key First Nation is facing charges of election tampering based on alleged incidents during the nation’s 2022 municipal election.

Key appeared in Kamsack Provincial Court on Oct. 8.

Court documents obtained by CTV News state Key is being charged with offering money, goods, employment or other valuable consideration from May 1 to June 12, 2022, in an effort to influence the election outcome.

The allegations go against Section 16 (1) of the First Nations Elections Act.

Council members told CTV News that Key is currently the nation’s chief and would like to see the alleged charges be dealt with as soon as possible due to the case being adjourned multiple times.

His next court appearance is set for Nov. 12 in Kamsack Provincial Court.