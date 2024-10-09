REGINA
Regina

    • Key First Nation Chief faces voter fraud charges

    Key First Nation
    Share

    Chief Clinton David Key of The Key First Nation is facing charges of election tampering based on alleged incidents during the nation’s 2022 municipal election.

    Key appeared in Kamsack Provincial Court on Oct. 8.

    Court documents obtained by CTV News state Key is being charged with offering money, goods, employment or other valuable consideration from May 1 to June 12, 2022, in an effort to influence the election outcome.

    The allegations go against Section 16 (1) of the First Nations Elections Act.

    Council members told CTV News that Key is currently the nation’s chief and would like to see the alleged charges be dealt with as soon as possible due to the case being adjourned multiple times.

    His next court appearance is set for Nov. 12 in Kamsack Provincial Court.

     

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor

    One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News