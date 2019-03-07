

CTV Regina





International defensive back and kick returner Tristan Jackson has signed a one-day contract to retire as a Saskatchewan Roughrider.

The Mississippi product spent nine seasons in the Canadian Football League and played in 124 regular-season games.

Jackson began his career with the Edmonton Eskimos in 2008 before being traded to Saskatchewan in 2011. He signed with the Ottawa RedBlacks in 2016.

He is second all-time in the CFL with 6,478 kickoff return yards. Jackson has 10,868 combined return yards.

With Saskatchewan, Jackson sits second in franchise history with 146 kickoff returns and second with 3,435 kickoff return yards in 75 career games.

Jackson took a missed field goal back 129 yards for a touchdown in 2012 to set the Roughriders’ record for longest missed field goal return.

Jackson played in six playoff games and won one Grey Cup with the Riders in 2013.

He was named Saskatchewan’s most outstanding special teams player in 2014, Edmonton’s most outstanding special teams player in 2009 and the Eskimos’ most outstanding rookie in 2008.