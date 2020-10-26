REGINA -- The Kitchener Community School in Regina will be closed this week after four students were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The school said on Monday classes have been closed for the week of Oct. 26 and will resume on Nov. 2.

“Staff will continue to work and co-ordinate remote learning for students that will begin tomorrow, Oct. 27,” the school said on its website.

It said public health has been working to contact close contacts of the students who tested positive for COVID-19.

If parents or guardians don’t hear from public health, it’s likely their child wasn’t exposed, it said.

It’s requesting parents of any children who have symptoms of COVID-19 to call HealthLine 811 and remain at home.