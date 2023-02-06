Lanier II signed for 1 year contract extension: Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II for another year.

The team announced the one year contract extension on Monday.

After joining the green and white in 2021, Lanier II recorded eight sacks in 11 games, three of which came in a “dominant” performance in Week 4 against the Montreal Alouettes.

The lineman also tallied 19 defensive tackles, four tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Lanier II’s eight sacks and two forced fumbles ranked him sixth in the Canadian Football League (CFL) in both categories.

Lanier played 10 games in his rookie season with the Riders, recording 13 defensive tackles and one sack.

Prior to joining the Riders, the Alabama A&M Bulldog spent five seasons in the National Football League (NFL) signing with the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.