    • Lauther's field goal on final play rallies Riders to 33-30 win over Ticats

    Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) during first half CFL football action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats, in Hamilton, Ont., Sunday, June 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) during first half CFL football action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats, in Hamilton, Ont., Sunday, June 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
    HAMILTON -

    Brett Lauther's 43-yard field goal on the final play of the game rallied the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a stunning 33-30 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.

    Lauther's boot was set up by C.J. Avery's interception at the Hamilton 37-yard line with 35 seconds left on the clock.

    It was the second straight comeback win for Saskatchewan (2-0). The Riders outscored Edmonton 21-3 in the fourth quarter last week en route to a 29-21 road victory.

    The loss tarnished a solid effort by Bo Levi Mitchell, who was 27-of-38 passing for 380 yards and three TDs for Hamilton (0-2).

    Marc Liegghio's 41-yard field goal at 9:28 of the fourth put Hamilton ahead 30-20 before 22,313 spectators at Tim Hortons Field. Lauther's 34-yard field goal at 11:20 pulled the Riders to within 30-23.

    Trevor Harris's 10-yard TD pass to Kian Schaffer-Baker at 14:17 tied the score 30-30. It capped an impressive 88-yard, seven-play drive.

    Saskatchewan earned the win despite 11 penalties for 115 yards. Hamilton wasn't much better, flagged nine times for 100 yards.

    The two teams will complete the home-and-home set with Hamilton visiting Regina's Mosaic Stadium next week.

    Harris finished 32-of-45 passing for 390 yards with two touchdowns.

    Lauther's 46-yard field goal at 1:44 of the fourth cut Hamilton's lead to 27-20.

    Steven Dunbar Jr., Kiondre Smith and Shemar Bridges had Hamilton's touchdowns. Liegghio booted the converts and three field goals.

    Schaffer-Baker, with two, and Shea Patterson scored Saskatchewan's touchdowns. Lauther had two converts and four field goals.

    Mitchell hit Bridges on a 16-yard TD strike at 13:25 of the third to put Hamilton ahead 27-17. It followed a bizarre turn of events where Saskatchewan's C.J. Revis recovered a James Butler fumble at the Ticats' 36-yard line.

    But Revis had lost his helmet before the recovery and was penalized for illegal participation. That gave Hamilton possession at its 36-yard line, setting up Mitchell's toss to complete a huge three-play, 75-yard march that included Smith's 59-yard catch off a flea flicker.

    Lauther opened the second half with a 49-yard field goal at 2:44 of the third. Patterson pulled Saskatchewan to within 20-17 with a one-yard TD run at 8:13 that capped a six-play, 77-yard march.

    Liegghio's 40-yard field goal at 13:41 of the second gave Hamilton its 20-7 halftime advantage. Penalties plagued Saskatchewan, which was flagged seven times for 75 yards, including two 15-yard misconduct calls.

    The Riders drove to the Hamilton 36-yard line late in the second but a holding penalty with four seconds left took them out of field goal range. Instead of having the ball at the Ticats' 40, Saskatchewan faced third-and-27 at the Ticats' 53 and Harris's ensuing pass fell incomplete.

    Hamilton amassed 270 offensive yards -- compared to just 142 for Saskatchewan. Mitchell completed 16-of-23 passes for 248 yards and two TDs.

    Mitchell's 38-yard pass to Smith at 9:28 put Hamilton ahead 17-7. It came after Saskatchewan's Godfrey Onyeka was flagged for a 15-yard misconduct penalty on a punt return that moved the Ticats to their 35-yard line.

    Mitchell found a wide-open Dunbar on a 60-yard TD strike to give Hamilton a 10-7 lead just 21 seconds into the second.

    Harris put Saskatchewan ahead 7-3 with a 24-yard TD strike to Schaffer-Baker at 11:25 of the first.

    Liegghio's 13-yard field goal at 5:41 opened the scoring to cap an 11-play, 76-yard drive. But it followed White dropping a Mitchell TD pass after the two connected earlier on 17-yard, third-down completion.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2024.

