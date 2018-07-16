

CTV Regina





A leaked document called the “Hurt Feelings Report” is raising concerns for both prison advocates and the provincial government about what is going on behind jail walls.

Pictures of what appears to be an official Ministry of Justice document in the Regina Correctional Centre are now circling on social media. The terminology used in the document has sparked outrage.

The document looks like an incident report, but this one asks for information like “Whiner’s name” and “Date feelings were hurt,” along with other mocking terms.

Sherri Maier shared the document online. She has a background in criminal justice and is an advocate for inmate rights. She says the documents were being handed to the complainants, adding it is unprofessional and detrimental to people in the justice system.

“For somebody who is supposed to be correcting an inmate’s behaviours so they don’t go through things like that, you should be helping them through their mental health issues they have or whatever other issues they have,” Maier said. “Don’t just throw a piece of paper at them and say we don’t care about your complaint.”

Since sharing the document on Friday night, Maier says she’s noticing concerns being expressed from many people including former inmates.

“Obviously, it’s been passed around and people are alarmed by it,” she said. “The shares have gone as far as Winnipeg and it’s all over Twitter and people are talking about it, so obviously I am not the only one who is concerned by it.”

The Ministry of Justice told CTV News that the form is not an official government-issued document.

“(It) is in no way supported by the ministry,” the government said in a written statement. “Corrections and policing takes all complaints seriously and is extremely disappointed that this document suggests otherwise.”

Corrections and policing is now investigating how the document was produced.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Joey Slattery