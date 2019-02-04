

A family in the Qu’Appelle Valley is without a home after a devastating fire over the weekend.

According to a GoFundMe page launched after the fire, the family returned to their home on the south side of Mission Lake near Lebret after a trip to Regina to find it engulfed in flames.

The family was unharmed, but lost their three dogs in the fire along with everything inside.

The fundraiser has so far raised over $1,000 in support.