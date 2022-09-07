'Like TNT': Experts say Saskatchewan attacks underscore need for justice support
A deadly stabbing rampage over the Labour Day weekend in rural Saskatchewan underscores a critical lack of social supports in Canada's justice system, experts say.
RCMP have named Myles Sanderson, 32, as a suspect in Sunday's attacks on the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, that left 10 people dead and 18 injured. His younger brother Damien Sanderson, who had also been named a suspect, was also found dead near one of the crime scenes Monday from wounds police said were not self-inflicted.
Myles Sanderson remained at large on Wednesday.
Darryl Davies, a criminology expert at Carleton University, said risk factors for violent crime are well understood in his field and Sanderson's profile, as described in a February decision from the Parole Board of Canada, should have given off more warning signs.
"This person is like TNT, is going to explode any time," he said.
Sanderson's August 2021 statutory release from prison was revoked after four months because he didn't communicate with his parole supervisor, according to the decision obtained by The Canadian Press.
The board described Sanderson's violent criminal history as "concerning," but decided to reinstate his release with a reprimand after concluding he "will not present an undue risk to society."
Davies, who had a decades-long career as a parole officer, said the situation points to what he sees as chronic dysfunction in how the Canadian government and justice system approach preventing violent crime.
"Our justice system is in chaos at the moment."
Davies said too much money is spent on funding police forces and the correctional system and too little on social and economic supports for people who grew up around violence, poverty and addiction.
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters Tuesday that the Parole Board would review its decision on Sanderson's release, and said he agrees the board's decision-making process in general should be examined.
The Parole Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mendicino cautioned against trying to find an easy explanation.
"There's a propensity sometimes to try to distil it to a simple cause," he said in Vancouver. "I think we should resist that temptation and rather, right now, focus our efforts on doing everything we can to support the community at this difficult time."
Davies said better funding of schools, housing and addiction supports would go a long way to preventing violence.
In addition to raising concerns about Sanderson's history of domestic violence and use of weapons, the Parole Board document also detailed a childhood marked by violence, neglect and substance abuse.
Sanderson began drinking and using marijuana at age 12, it said, and noted many of his crimes as an adult happened when he was intoxicated.
Steve Joordens, a psychology professor at the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus, agreed more social supports are needed for children experiencing hardship and for people convicted of crimes.
Joordens said people who commit mass violent attacks generally have reached a point of detachment from others and feel a lack of empathy for victims. That can often be traced back to trauma and isolation from others that's turned into anger, he added.
"It's a hard thing to undo. And it's certainly not going to be undone simply by sort of letting people into society and hoping they reintegrate and they make some friends and everything works out," he said, adding parole conditions that incorporate elements of social connection and support could help.
"If we don't change anything about the circumstances, there's probably a good chance they're going to fail again, where failure is committing whatever crime they committed."
Joordens said the situation also speaks to challenges the justice system faces around predicting violent behaviour.
"It's what every parole board worries about, I'm sure: You let somebody on parole and that person will go do something absolutely horrific," he said.
"But probably the vast majority of the time, nothing like that happens."
The parole document said Sanderson grew up between his father's home in an urban centre and his grandparents' house on a First Nation and that there was violence and abuse in both households.
Sol Mamakwa, an Indigenous legislator and deputy leader of the Ontario NDP, said the role of historic and ongoing oppression of Indigenous people in Canada needs to be acknowledged in the aftermath of the slayings.
"Oppression, colonialism has become a way of life for Indigenous people. I think that's why we need to be able to start acknowledging the past and move forward together as a province, as a country," he said.
"It's going to take some time, but I think to learn about the history, acknowledge that -- I think that's where change starts."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as 'hero and true matriarch'
A woman killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day weekend was remembered Wednesday as a caring matriarch and a hero who died while trying to protect her children.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
BREAKING | Rogers outage sparks deal in Canada between major telecoms
The federal Industry Minister says Canada's major telecom companies have reached a formal agreement to 'ensure and guarantee' emergency roaming and other mutual assistance in the case of a major outage.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
Search for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 4th day
Saskatchewan remained under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
Trans activist celebrates rare victory against online trolls after Kiwi Farms deplatforming
Clara Sorrenti, a trans activist who was forced to flee her home in Canada after users of a hate-filled website called Kiwi Farms targeted her, has succeeded in her campaign to get the site taken offline, for now.
British man pleads guilty to murder of 19-year-old from B.C.
A British man has pleaded guilty to murdering a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
Inflation pressures take centre stage as Liberal cabinet meets
Inflation and what the federal government can do to help Canadians weather rising costs took centre stage Wednesday as the Liberal cabinet gathered for a second day of meetings in Vancouver.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Search for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 4th day
Saskatchewan remained under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.
-
Names of 10 people killed in stabbing attacks released by Sask. RCMP
The coroner has identified the 10 people killed during a mass stabbing in Saskatchewan over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Smiles as Manitoba students, teachers return to a normal school year
Students and teachers alike were all smiles as classes resumed at Prairie Sunrise School, one of many Manitoba grade schools ushering in the 2022-23 school year.
Calgary
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
-
Calgarians to be honoured for bravery by Canada's Governor General
Canada's Governor General will be honouring a group of five Calgarians, along with other Canadians, this week for their selfless acts of courage that saved the lives of others.
-
CCMA Country Music Week in Calgary: What’s happening and where
Country Music Week runs from Sept. 8 to 11 and includes plenty of musical performances from celebrated Canadian country musicians.
Edmonton
-
Half of Jasper still without power on third day of fire-induced outage
Half of Jasper's residents were still without power midday Wednesday, more than 50 hours after a wildfire in Jasper National Park burned down 18 power poles that service the mountain town.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
-
Mistrial application by Northlands cashiers rejected, wrongful dismissal trial ordered to resume
A justice has denied a request for a mistrial by a group of former Northlands cashiers who say their original lawyer was racist and unprofessional, which they argued could skew the court's opinion of their claim.
Toronto
-
Noticing more wasps in Ontario? Here's why
If you’ve noticed more wasps than usual lately, or that the wasps you encounter seem more aggressive, there's a reason.
-
Police warn Ontario drivers about new school bus lighting system. These are the rules
Ontario drivers are being warned about a new school bus lighting system as students head back to the classroom.
-
Group of 18 friends from Toronto area win $2.7M lottery prize
A group of 18 friends from the Greater Toronto Area is more than $2 million dollars richer after winning a LOTTARIO draw.
Ottawa
-
Senators sign Stutzle to eight-year contract extension
The Ottawa Senators have locked up another piece of their young core, signing forward Tim Stützle to an eight-year contract extension.
-
Federal government opens 10-day passport centre in Kingston, Ont.
Kingston's Service Canada Centre on Bath Road, is becoming a 10-day passport processing facility, meaning instead of waiting up to 45 days to get one, it’s down to ten days with proof of travel.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 1:15 PT
LIVE @ 1:15 PT | Cost-of-living supports to be unveiled by B.C. premier
With inflation forcing many British Columbians to stretch their budget, the province's premier is expected to announce some cost-of-living supports for residents.
-
COVID-19 vaccination rates for kids in B.C. still stalled as school year begins
The stubbornly low rate of children in B.C. who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is "a concern" for health officials, but no concrete plans to change their approach have been announced.
-
Man wanted Canada-wide after dozens of buses damaged in Vancouver
A man is wanted Canada-wide on several charges after dozens of buses were damaged on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside earlier this year.
Montreal
-
Quebec to offer Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday
The Moderna bivalent vaccine targeting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be available starting Thursday. The 'Spikevax Bivalent' booster shot, approved by Health Canada earlier this month, targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.
-
RCMP, border officers carry out large police operation in Montreal suburb
Residents of a Montreal-area neighbourhood were shocked to see a heavy police presence Tuesday inside a home on their street where the federal border protection agency says it was carrying out a search warrant on a wanted man.
-
Quebec election: Legault sorry for English content on his party's website
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault says he regrets that English-language content was published on his party's website.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 1:15 P.M.
LIVE @ 1:15 P.M. | B.C. premier to announce affordability supports amid 'extraordinary circumstances'
Premier John Horgan is set to announce new affordability supports for British Columbians in an effort to offset the rising cost of living in the province. Horgan will be joined by B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson for the announcement in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Last Saanich police officer injured in bank shooting released from hospital
A Saanich, B.C., police officer who was seriously injured in a shootout at a bank more than two months ago was released from hospital Wednesday. The officer is a member of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) and was the last of six officers to be released from hospital following the shooting.
-
New memorial entrance coming to Ross Bay Cemetery to mark 150th anniversary
A new memorial entrance is being constructed at the historic Ross Bay Cemetery in Victoria to mark the property's 150th anniversary. According to the Old Cemeteries Society of Victoria, Ross Bay Cemetery does not currently have a main entrance gate, and there's no signage marking the registered Canadian Historic Place.
Atlantic
-
RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.
-
P.E.I. premier condemns 'act of racism and hate' after two men injured in attack at Acadian festival
The premier of Prince Edward Island is condemning what he says was 'an act of racism and hate' at a festival in the province’s Evangeline region over the weekend.
-
N.B. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths; booster appointments available for kids 5 and up
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more people in New Brunswick, according to data released by the province Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this week
Tragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
-
Sudbury police nab stunt driver in school zone
A Sudbury driver was charged with stunt driving near a Donovan area elementary school on students' first back in class, police say.
-
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
Kitchener
-
Ezra Avenue investigation continues, local officials react to destructive gathering
Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky said he is hoping to get those involved in a destructive party back “on the right track” after a trail of destruction was left along Ezra Avenue.
-
How much do you need to make per year to afford different housing types in Waterloo region?
The latest data from the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAW) shows the average sale price for all residential properties in Waterloo Region has declined from the February high by nearly $250,000.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.