Little to no risk of problematic spring runoff: Water Security Agency

The Water Security Agency (WSA) released its 2022 freeze-up report, outlining water conditions across the province as Saskatchewan enters the winter season.

The report noted that most of Saskatchewan was on the dry side going into winter.

While some areas experienced higher than normal spring and summer precipitation, the last half of the summer and fall was dry, leading to drier soil conditions at freeze-up.

Most large water supply reservoirs across southern and central Saskatchewan currently have adequate supplies, the WSA said in its report.

Download the CTV News app to get local alerts sent to your device

Two significant snowfalls in the central and southwest regions of the province did melt and improve near surface soil moisture during the fall.

At this time, the WSA believes no areas in the province are at a heightened risk of higher than normal spring runoff.

However, there is concern of surface water supply issues in the southwest corner of the province if winter snowfall is below average, the report said.

The WSA is forecasting near normal temperatures this winter with above average snow packs. The forecast was informed by historical data, the WSA said.

The initial Spring Runoff Outlook for 2023 will be issued in early February by the WSA.