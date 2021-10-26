LIVE @ 2: Sask. unveils vaccination plan for 5 to 11 year olds

REGINA -

Saskatchewan officials will speak on the latest in the developing COVID-19 situation on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Dr. Tania Diener, medical health officer responsible for immunization and physician co-lead of SHA’s COVID-19 immunization campaign, Sheila Anderson, vaccine chief responsible for SHA’s COVID-19 immunization campaign and Dr. Saqib Shahab, chief medical health officer will speak on Saskatchewan’s vaccination plan for 5 to 11 year olds.

Saskatchewan medical health officers wrote a letter to the Saskatchewan government to ask for additional public health measures, including a proof-of-vaccination policy in schools, to curb the surge of COVID-19.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said Monday he will not bring in additional COVID-19 measures, following the state of the province address in Saskatoon to members of the city's chamber of commerce.

More details to come…