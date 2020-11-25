REGINA -- Saskatchewan officials will bring forward “further measures” to slow the spread of COVID-19 at a press conference on Wednesday.

In a news release, the province said the live COVID-19 update, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Wednesday.

“Further measures are under active consideration and development by Dr. Shahab and will be announced during tomorrow’s COVID-19 update with the Premier and the Chief Medical Health Officer,” the release said.

The live update will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.