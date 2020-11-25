Advertisement
LIVE @ 3: New COVID-19 restrictions will be announced in Sask.
Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe and Saqib Shahab, chief medical health officer, arrive to a COVID-19 news update at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
REGINA -- Saskatchewan officials will bring forward “further measures” to slow the spread of COVID-19 at a press conference on Wednesday.
In a news release, the province said the live COVID-19 update, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Wednesday.
“Further measures are under active consideration and development by Dr. Shahab and will be announced during tomorrow’s COVID-19 update with the Premier and the Chief Medical Health Officer,” the release said.
The live update will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.