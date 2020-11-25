REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 164 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the province’s active case total above 3,000.

The province is recording 214 cases per day over a seven-day average, or 17.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

In a release, the province said seven new cases are in the far northwest zone, three in the far north central zone, eight in the far northeast zone, one in the northwest zone, 10 in the north central zone, five in the northeast zone, 37 in Saskatoon, three in the central east zone, 69 in Regina, nine in the southwest zone, one in the south central zone and nine in the southeast zone.

Two cases are currently pending residence information. One case pending location was assigned to the south central zone.

New COVID-19 restrictions will be announced during Wednesday’s live COVID-19 update. The live update will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Of the total 7,047 cases, 3,012 cases are currently active. The province added 79 recovered cases on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan has 111 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 92 in inpatient care and 19 people in intensive care.

REGIONALLY

295 active cases are from the far north area (109 far northwest, 68 far north central, 118 far northeast)

655 active cases are from the north area (236 northwest, 323 north central, 96 northeast)

839 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

693 active cases are from the Regina area

128 active cases are from the central area (54 central west, 74 central east)

373 active cases are from the south area (85 southwest, 118 south central, 170 southeast)

A total of 2,811 COVID-19 tests were processed on Tuesday.

NEW RESTRICTIONS COMING WEDNESDAY

Saskatchewan officials will bring forward “further measures” to slow the spread of COVID-19 at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Further measures are under active consideration and development by Dr. Shahab and will be announced during tomorrow’s COVID-19 update with the Premier and the Chief Medical Health Officer,” the release said.