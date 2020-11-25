REGINA -- Several SJHL teams took to social media after their season was suspended due to new COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the Government of Saskatchewan.

As of Friday, all team and group sports, activities, games, competitions, recitals and practices have been suspended, including hockey, curling, racquet sports, cheerleading, dance practices in group setting.

The SJHL said it will not be playing any games after Friday at 12:01 a.m., until after Christmas.

“Once the SJHL receives direction from Saskatchewan Government and Saskatchewan Health as to when we can commence play an announcement will be made,” the league said.

The official Nipawin Hawks Twitter account voiced its displeasure with the suspension of the season.

“Coach Johnson is taking the Hawks to the bar and the casinos tonight and in the future cause the government shut down hockey,” the tweet said.

The tweet references the fact that venues like bars and casinos remain open.

The Hawks followed up the tweet almost an hour later, clarifying it was made with a sarcastic tone, and they are not actually taking players to bars or casinos.

“The hiding meaning behind our previous tweet is bars and casinos are still open and we can’t play hockey. Sorry for all who missed the sarcasm. We obviously aren’t taking our players to the bar or casino,” the tweet reads.

The Battleford North Stars sent out a statement, recognizing the difficulties COVID-19 has caused the province.

“This has not been easy for our province, our community, or for any of us, but we must do our part to collectively be the solution, not the problem,” the statement reads.

In a release, the Estevan Bruins shared the new restrictions, saying the team will not have any hockey activities until after the Christmas break.

“The Government of Saskatchewan has announced that all team sports games are suspended until Dec. 117, 2020. As a result, the SJHL and the Estevan Bruins are forced to halt the 2020-21 season immediately with hopes of resuming play in January 2021,” the release said.

The Weyburn Redwings announced the news, and took time to thank its players, staff and volunteers for working hard to follow “ever-changing” COVID-19 protocols.

