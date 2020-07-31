REGINA -- The federal government has offered the CFL a loan, however, the financial ramifications of the deal are making the league think twice, according to TSN Football Insider David Naylor.

In a tweet, Naylor said he was told by sources that the government has offered the CFL a short-term, high-interest loan. He said the league feels this type of loan would put the league in a worse position moving forward.

Sources say the federal government has offered to help the @CFL with a short-term loan, at a high interest rate and fees. League believes taking that kind of loan would put them in a worse position going forward. #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 31, 2020

In a release Friday afternoon, the CFL said it did not have an update on any potential loans, or the status of the CFL season.

“At this time, we continue to work with all of our key stakeholders to determine what is best for the CFL in 2020 and for our long term future,” the league said in the release.

Naylor also reported there has been no final decision on the 2020 CFL season, and it is not expected to come on Friday.