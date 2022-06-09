Local Church, Star Blanket clear the air after misunderstanding over Lebret sign

The titular Lebret sign, which sits on church property, was painted orange without permission. (Courtesy: Anonymous) The titular Lebret sign, which sits on church property, was painted orange without permission. (Courtesy: Anonymous)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in

It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener