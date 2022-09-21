Local non-profit 'Inside the box' partners with Hockey Regina to promote mental health in athletes

Paige Hamann, president and founder of Inside the Box, prepares to start working with the teams of Hockey Regina to help promote mental health and wellness. (Kaylyn Whibbs/CTV News) Paige Hamann, president and founder of Inside the Box, prepares to start working with the teams of Hockey Regina to help promote mental health and wellness. (Kaylyn Whibbs/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener