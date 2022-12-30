Looking back on Grey Cup 109 in Regina

Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress

Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns on Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.

