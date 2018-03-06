

Canada Post says mail deliveries to southern Saskatchewan residents could be delayed due to heavy snow in the area.

On Monday, Canada Post tweeted that mail carriers were trying to deliver mail, but it might not be able to delivery door-to-door service.

Weather conditions are currently impeding mail delivery in Southern and Central Saskatchewan. While every effort is being made to deliver the mail, some customers may not receive mail today. — Canada Post Helps (@canadaposthelps) March 5, 2018

It will return to normal mail delivery once it is safe to do so.