'Make sure we all stay safe': Regina residents look for ways to cope during extreme heat
Saskatchewan's latest wave of extreme heat has residents in Regina seeking air conditioned comfort. However, those working and living outdoors are looking for ways to cope.
It’s hot outside but even hotter in a greenhouse. Kara Miskolczi works at Dutch Growers.
“Drinking lots of water and taking 30 minute breaks every hour out in the greenhouse,” she told CTV News.
“So, we’ve got to make sure we all stay safe.”
When it’s over 30 degrees outside, you can add up to 10 degrees on the inside.
“Well there are challenges,” manager Karen Van Duyvendyk explained.
“First and foremost we want to make sure that we are making a safe environment for our team and for customers. So our team rotates in and out of greenhouse every thirty minutes.”
It’s more difficult when you’re living outdoors and have nowhere to go. At the Regina City Hall tent encampment, volunteers are keeping the unhoused hydrated.
“Right now we’re getting lots of donations of water from people,” volunteer Allan Lunan explained.
“We’re grateful. We have cold water here but on a warm day like this it’s better to drink a nice warm bottle of water to keep your body at room temperature.”
Thankfully, there is enough water for today.
“Some people are really struggling. A lot of people need water. They say they have 900 bottles of water so we’ll be covered for today,” said Kaleb Maxie, another volunteer.
Those living in tents are sweating it out.
“During the day it’s hot and then during the evening it’s okay,” xcamp resident Dzaray Littletent explained.
“Everybody passes out. They go to bed and then we wake up and it’s hot again, you know.”
The city is providing public libraries as air conditioned cooling spaces during the peak daytime temperatures, providing at least some relief from this heat wave for those who need it.
