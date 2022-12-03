'Making Spirits Bright' returns to The Artesian in Regina for second year

With the holiday season well underway, the Globe Theatre has brought back an old-fashioned Christmas radio play, with some modern elements.

The musical, ‘Making Spirits Bright’ and its cast returns for its second year at The Artesian.

Jennifer Brewin, artistic director for the Globe Theatre told CTV News that the production will feature classic holiday themed Canadian stories.

“We have two stories, one by Thomas King, and one by W. O. Mitchell, so two of the country's story tellers, and we took these two stories and we created a live radio play version of it,” Brewin explained.

“Now it’s not live broadcast, so in the spirit of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’, that’s it, kind of got that flavour to it.”

‘Making Spirits Bright’ is set to run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 23 at The Artesian.

According to the Globe, the show is 87 per cent sold out.