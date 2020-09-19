REGINA -- A man was killed after his vehicle rolled over near Canora early on Saturday morning.

Police responded to Whitesand Dr. around 5:45 a.m. after a truck rolled over, RCMP said in a release.

The lone person in the truck, a 22-year-old man from Norquay, Sask., was pronounced dead on the scene.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist, Canora Fire and Canora EMS also attended the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP will not be releasing the name of the man.