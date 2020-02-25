REGINA -- Police have arrested a man they believe left a woman with a "severe injury" after a stabbing.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of Rae Street around 4:10 a.m. on Feb. 21. According to police, they found two women, aged 21 and 42, in the area. The 42-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a stab wound. Police say they believe the 42-year-old woman tried to intervene in a fight between the younger woman and a 20-year-old man when she was stabbed. The man fled the scene.

The 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning. He has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.