Man arrested in connection with noon hour robbery of bank in North Central
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 3:40PM CST
Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery earlier this month.
The Conexus Credit Union on the 3300 block of Fifth Avenue was robbed on the afternoon of Dec. 12.
Police later issued a search warrant for Craig Michael Papequash in relation to the case.
Papequash was arrested shortly before 3:00 on Wednesday.
Charges are pending.