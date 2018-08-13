

CTV Regina





A 25-year-old man has been charged with arson with a disregard for human life after police say he shot fireworks towards protesters at the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp on Sunday.

Police were called to the camp around 2 a.m. for reports of a Roman candle — a firework that shoots pyrotechnics — being discharged towards the campers. Police say the man got out of a vehicle on the legislature grounds, set off the fireworks that shot multiple flammable projectiles towards the camp, got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Brett Holland, 25, from Yorkton has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, uttering threats and arson with disregard for human life.

Holland has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17.

Police say there were no injuries or damage as a result of the incident.