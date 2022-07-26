Man charged following armed robbery investigation: Regina police

A Regina man has been charged following an investigation into an armed robbery.

Officers were called after an armed robbery was reported at a business on the 1700 block of Dewdney Avenue East around 1:15 a.m. on July 15, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police and a canine unit were unsuccessful in locating the suspect when they arrived at the scene.

Further investigation led to police identifying a 21-year-old man as a suspect on Friday, July 22.

He was arrested and charged after officers found an airsoft gun at his residence where evidence related to the robbery was located.

The accused is charged with robbery and use of an imitation firearm during commission of an indictable offence.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court in Regina on Monday.