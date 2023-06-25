Man charged in attempted murder investigation in Regina after allegedly running over victim twice

Warning: This story contains descriptions that some readers may find disturbing

A man in Regina is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly running over a woman twice and fleeing from officers at high speeds.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers were called to Victoria Avenue and St. John Street at around 5 a.m. on Saturday after a woman was reportedly lying in the street.

Police found the woman where she appeared to be suffering from stab wounds, a news release said.

Officers found the suspect, a 54-year-old man, in a nearby truck.

According to the release, officers approached the truck when suddenly the suspect reversed at a “high rate of speed” and ran over the woman on the street.

Officers ordered the man to stop the vehicle when he allegedly refused.

Police say the man began driving, again at high speeds, toward the woman on the street and RPS officers.

To try and stop the driver, officers shot at the vehicle. No injuries were reported from the shots fired.

However, the suspect ran the woman over again before fleeing the area.

The woman was taken to hospital by EMS for treatment of her injuries.

No other details on her condition were provided.

Police pursued the suspect where he was arrested shortly after in a rural area northeast of Regina.

The accused faces two counts of attempt to commit murder, one count of operation of a conveyance dangerous to the public, one count of flight from a peace officer and one count of failure to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

The accused will appear in provincial court on these charges on Monday, June 26.

The investigation is ongoing, according to RPS.