REGINA -- A man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Robert Delorme will appear in court on Friday.

Charles Wayne Taypotat, 54, was charged by the Regina Police Service on Feb. 21.

Delorme, 32, was discovered injured by police in the 1000 block of Garnet St. in the early morning hours of Feb. 21. He later died in hospital.

Richard Crane, 35, and Jordan Ivan Cyr, 32, were also charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder using a firearm.

This will be Taypotat's second court appearance. His appearance, originally scheduled for Monday, was adjourned for Friday.