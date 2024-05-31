Man charged with attempted murder after 'intentionally' rear ending vehicle in Moose Jaw

A 41-year-old man is facing three counts of attempted murder after police say he intentionally rear ended another vehicle at a high rate of speed in Moose Jaw Thursday evening and then assaulted someone with a baseball bat.

According to a Moose Jaw police news release, officers were called to the intersection of Thatcher Drive East and Highway 1 around 6:15 p.m.

Police said officers on the scene noticed significant damage on both vehicles, two pick-up trucks, that were involved.

“Through the investigation, it was determined that one of the pick-up trucks was traveling at a high rate of speed and intentionally rear-ended the other pick-up truck, which had three occupants within the vehicle. Following the collision the male assaulted the driver of the other vehicle with a baseball bat,” the release said.

Police added the accused and three victims were all known to one another.

The suspect remains in custody in Regina and will appear in court at a later date, Moose Jaw police said.

Moose Jaw police are also asking residents and businesses near the scene with any video footage of the collision to come forward.

Police did not release the suspect’s name.

Anyone with information is asked to call Moose Jaw police or Crime Stoppers.