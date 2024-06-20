REGINA
Regina

    • Several cats, dog rescued from Regina house fire

    Regina Fire says a person was treated for smoke inhalation and several cats and a dog were rescued from the home. (Regina Fire) Regina Fire says a person was treated for smoke inhalation and several cats and a dog were rescued from the home. (Regina Fire)
    Several cats and a dog were rescued from a house fire on the 2600 block of Lindsay Street on Wednesday.

    According to a post from Regina Fire, crews were called to the scene and the fire was quickly extinguished.

    The post says that the only person inside the home at the time was treated for smoke inhalation by Regina EMS.

    The fire remains under investigation.

