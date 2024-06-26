Police asking for footage, information related to yard sale assault

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is urging the public to share footage or information surrounding a serious assault committed at a yard sale late last week.

On June 20, officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of 17th Avenue at around 11:25 a.m.

Arriving at the home, police discovered two adults who had been assaulted with a knife.

Police determined that an unknown man approached the site of a yard sale and attacked the two residents with a knife, injuring them both.

Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RPS is asking anyone who was in the River Heights and Cathedral neighbourhoods to check their security cameras, dash-cams and doorbell cameras between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for a man with a medium to heavy build, black hair, wearing a blue shirt with a black print pattern and black pants.

The suspect was last seen walking eastbound from Wascana Street and 14th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.