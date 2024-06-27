REGINA
    Sask. finishes fiscal year with $182 million operating surplus: Public Accounts

    The Saskatchewan Legislative Building is shown on Jan. 29, 2022. (Cole Davenport/CTV News Regina)
    Saskatchewan finished the 2023-24 fiscal year with a $182 million operating surplus, according to the Ministry of Finance.

    Compared to the third quarter update, total expenses were down $55 million and revenue increased $610 million, according to a public accounts document released on Thursday,

    A deficit of $482.5 million was forecasted in the third quarter update – meaning the $182 million surplus was an improvement of $664.7 million, the ministry said.

    “Our budget forecasting follows best practices from the public and private sectors, but challenging situations around the world and issues closer to home, such as weather events, led to some extraordinary fluctuations over the course of 2023-24,” Harpauer said.

    “Fortunately we were able to finish the year in a surplus position due to the strength of our economy, which continues to see increased growth across a wide range of sectors.”

    --More details to come… 

