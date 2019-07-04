A Regina man has been charged with first-degree murder in the city’s third homicide of 2019.

He is also facing seven charges of attempted murder in connection to a series of shootings in May.

The murder charge stems from an incident on May 18. Police were called to the area of Seventh Ave. and Garnet St. around 12:05 a.m. for reports of a man lying on the sidewalk. The man, identified as Isaiah Akachuk, was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Jamie Rae Munroe, 24, is facing a first-degree murder charge in Akachuk’s death.

Munroe is also facing multiple charges from other incidents in May.

On May 17, police say they were called to the 1200 block of Rae St. for reports of a stabbing. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after responding to Akachuk’s death on May 18, officers were called to the area of Dewdney Ave. and Garnet St. for reports of aggressive driving and gun shots. A 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say they believe this incident started in the 1400 block of Edward St.

Around 20 minutes later, officers were called to the 900 block of Victoria Ave. for a robbery. Three youths, aged 15, 16 and 17, were leaving the business when someone pulled up and pointed a gun at them. The suspects stole personal property and fled the scene.

Finally, at 4:45 a.m. on May 18, police saw a truck reported as stolen in the area of 23rd Ave. and Hillsdale St. The truck ran a red light and didn’t pull over when officers activated their emergency equipment, police say. Police stopped the pursuit because of safety concerns and found the truck abandoned shortly after.

Regina police say Munroe is also involved in a series of shootings on May 21.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the area of 14th Ave. and Reynolds St. after someone was robbed at gunpoint. Police say a vehicle stopped and someone pointed a gun at the victim, demanding personal property.

Approximately 10 minutes later, police were called to the hospital to speak to a 29-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound. Police say this shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Montreal St.

Police say they also learned about someone shooting a gun from a grey truck in the area of Seventh Ave. and Retallack St. No one was injured in this shooting.

Another man was injured after he was shot in the area of Second Ave. and Garnet St., police say.

According to police, another man suffered serious injury after he was shot in the area of Third Ave. and Athol St.

Police say there was also a shoplifting incident in the 4500 block of Gordon Road on May 28, where a man and a woman robbed a business.

Munroe was arrested in relation to these 11 incidents. He is facing multiple charges, including first degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder using a firearm, disguise with intent and armed robbery. He appeared in court on Thursday morning.

Donnelly Nanaquatung, 26, was also arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder in relation to the incidents on May 21.

Both Nanaquatung and Munroe were involved in a string of violent incidents in the area around Muskowekwan First Nation on May 22.

Nanaquatung appeared in court on Wednesday.