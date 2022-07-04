Man dead following collision with semi southeast of Regina: RCMP

Man dead following collision with semi southeast of Regina: RCMP

RCMP

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Police find person of interest in deadly shooting at Chicago-area parade

Highland Park's police chief said the 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people, wounded at least 30 and sent hundreds of people fleeing from an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday has been taken into custody.

Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener