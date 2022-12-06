Man faces 15 charges after alleged assault with gun: Regina police

A Regina man is facing 15 charges following an alleged assault in east Regina on Monday.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers were dispatched to the area of 1700 block of Dewdney Avenue East just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 5 following a report of a firearms incident.

A man told police that a suspect tried to break into his vehicle. When the victim tried to stop the suspect, he was hit in the face by what looked like a gun, RPS said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and the suspect fled the scene.

Police found the suspect in the area and arrested him without incident. After an investigation, a 30-year-old Regina man is facing 15 charges.

They include assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm while uttering death threats, breach of a probation order and mischief under $5,000.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court in Regina on Dec. 6.