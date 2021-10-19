Man facing charges after suspicious package found in north Regina

REGINA -

The Regina Police Service says it has charged a 30-year-old man after he was allegedly found with improvised explosive materials Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to a business in the 600 block of Albert Street just after 3 p.m. A suspect had been detained after allegedly shoplifting and police said there were items in his bag that “appeared suspicious.”

RPS said the bag was moved to a controlled area and members of the Explosives Disposal Unit dealt with the materials without incident. The suspect had left the scene, but was later arrested and charged.

The 30-year-old man is charged with theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of explosive substances contrary to order and possession of incendiary material. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.