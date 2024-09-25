REGINA
    • Man facing murder charge in relation to death of Peepeekisis Cree Nation woman

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    RCMP and File Hills Police Service say a man has been charged with second degree murder in relation to a suspicious death on Okanese First Nation early Tuesday morning.

    Officers were called for a report of an injured person around 4:40 a.m., where a woman was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, an RCMP news release said.

    She was identified by RCMP as 32-year-old Amanda Keewatin from the Peepeekisis Cree Nation. Police said her family has been notified.

    As a result of the investigation, 39-year-old James Stonechild from the Okanese First Nation was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

    RCMP said he was scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court Wednesday afternoon.

    Okanese First Nation is about 119 kilometres northeast of Regina.

