Man found dead at Robinson Street home: Regina police

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Regina home early on Friday morning.

In a news release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said it responded to a home in the 1100 block of Robinson Street around 3:30 a.m.

EMS had already responded to the scene and confirmed a man was dead.

Police requested the coroner and additional resources to assist in the investigation.

Due to the early stages of the investigation, RPS said there are no further details available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).