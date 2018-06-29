A 52 year old man was hit by a truck near the corner of Victoria Avenue and Osler Street on Thursday around 4:15 p.m.

The man was crossing Victoria Avenue when he was struck by the vehicle heading eastbound. Police arrived on the scene and found the man lying in the road and attended to him until EMS arrived. Some of the eastbound lanes on Victoria Avenue were blocked off to ensure the safety of the victim and responders.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and identified himself to the police.

The man was taken to hospital and is still being treated for his injuries.

The collision is still under investigation, and anyone who has information and has not yet been interviewed is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service.